Stellar Crown blasted as “absurdly boring” by frustrated Pokemon collectors

Despite Stellar Crown not coming out until September 13, some Pokemon TCG fans are already frustrated with the expansion set.

Card reveals for Stellar Crown have received a somewhat mixed response. Some cards have been highlighted as powerful, while others have been slammed for their aesthetic. Online, some fans have already written off the set as a whole.

Stellar Crown will launch the same day as the anxiously awaited Paradise Dragona set, meaning it’ll be a busy day for Pokemon TCG collectors. The topic popped up in a fan discussion, with collectors and players tearing into the upcoming Stellar-infused release.

Article continues after ad

A Pokemon TCG fan posted a snap of the Stellar Crown Booster Bundle, quizzing the community on whether they were excited about the September 13 release or not. Predictably, the response was mixed, but a large chunk of the community chimed in with their frustrations.

One player noted, “Nah, the set feels kind of underwhelming compared to others, but I am looking forward to the 2025 sets.” At Worlds 2024, two returning styles were announced, Owner’s Pokemon and Team Rocket.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another added, “No, I hate Tera artwork. It all looks like unicorn puke. I’ll buy Bulbasaur and Squirtle as singles and be done.”

Others were inclined to agree, with one person lamenting, “Tera/crystal/hat Pokemon cards are absurdly boring and even all the ex cards are starting to look the same.”

The Stellar Tera-type artwork has been especially divisive within the community. While Stellar Pokemon do hold competitive potential and have caught the eye of the player base, the vibrant designs and rainbow borders have been off-putting to some.

Article continues after ad

Despite the negativity, some players were still hyped for Stellar Crown. One excited collector commented, “I think some of the arts are fantastic, but my wallet is weeping lol.”

Another simply noted, “Yeah it looks cool and I’m extra excited because I completely skipped Shrouded Fable because I don’t like it.”

Shrouded Fable is another set that almost completely split the community in two. This was partly thanks to it having brutal pull rates but plenty of competitively viable cards.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Whether you’re excited about Stellar Crown or feeling apprehensive about the set, it’s important to keep an eye on Stellar Tera-type cards when they come out. They could be potentially meta-changing cards, and they’ll likely stand out as rare collector’s pieces, too.