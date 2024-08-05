Some Pokemon will be “lost forever” and fans are heartbroken

The Pokemon series has been around for decades, and it’s a small miracle that gamers can transfer as many Pokemon as they can to the latest releases. With some older consoles and a bit of money for Pokemon Home, players can move a Pokemon from Emerald to Violet with a bit of work.

But that doesn’t mean every Pokemon is guaranteed a trip on this journey. Many of those adorable creatures are sadly locked into their original games, and it seems many fans of the franchise had no idea.

This was brought up by Pokemon fan VCreateArt on X, with a comment adding, “My roman empire is the special Pokemon that can’t be transferred out of their original games and will be lost to time.”

Some of the examples shown include Spiky Ear Pichu from Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver, the main Pikachu, the Eevee from Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee, and even the player’s trusty Miraidon and Koraidon from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

If current rules continue, these Pokemon will never be able to leave the game they are in. They are mechanically tied to the games, so the titles cannot work properly without them. However, some Pokemon are just unique, and as such, they don’t exist in other games.

Other Pokemon fans popped into the comments to mourn the loss of some of these Pokemon. One person commented, “Spiky ear Pichu hurt, esp after battle bond was allowed to move,” before the original author replied, “WE NEED TO BRING HER HOME.”

Similarly, players want to “save” their main Pokemon from Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee, with one person arguing, “I know the partners from Let’s Go are untransferrable for a reason… but I love my Eevee. Let me take her with me.”

Some people even understand the main omissions, with a comment saying that the main Pokemon, like Pikachu, Eevee, and the Paldean dragons, are “fine” because they are so tied to the games. However, they add that “spiky-eared Pichu and the totem Pokemon should be allowed. Cosplay Pika, too.”

For now, it seems that many of these Pokemon will just be lost to time, but hopefully, Game Freak can consider how to keep more Pokemon in the future.