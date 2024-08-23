Solo 7-Star Dragonite in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet with this powerful pick

Dragonite is back in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raids, and the bulky beast is proving to be something of a problem for lots of players, especially thanks to it being in a 7-Star raid.

However, some fans think they have cracked the perfect counter, and are sharing tips online that could potentially help other players to solo this mighty Pocket Monster.

As shared in a Reddit post, one person commented, “Flutter Mane beats Dragonite with no damage” while sharing their build that took down the dragon with little trouble.

Article continues after ad

Flutter Mane already has a reputation as one of the strongest Pokemon in the game, especially thanks to its amazing dual Ghost and Fairy typing which makes it a massive threat for Dragon-type Pokemon like Dragonite. Couple that with a phenomenal Sp. Attack stat, and it’s going to consistently make a dent.

But that still shouldn’t be enough to solo one of these mammoth 7-Star Pokemon in a Raid, so there are a few wrinkles to this build, as explained by the author. One of the first is the held item Air Balloon, which makes Flutter Mane immune to Earthquake.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Alongside this, Flutter Mane’s dual Ghost and Fairy types make it already immune to a few of Dragonite’s attacks, such as Extreme Speed, Scale Shot, and Draco Meteor. Then, by giving Flutter Mane the Stellar Tera-type, it keeps both of its types while still receiving a significant STAB bonus for its attacks.

The author posts their move set, adding, “Sunny Day Turn 1. Dazzling Gleam Till Stat Reset. Tera Calm Mind 6x. Sunny Day. Stored Power till KO. Notes: If you get hit with hurricane or thunder reset that pops your balloon and you will get hit with earthquake.”

Article continues after ad

One thing to note is that this build will get very quickly derailed by a successful Hurricane or Thunder from Dragonite, so this build is strictly for “offline only” and not for taking part in Raids online with others.

Plenty of people have hopped into the comments to share how well this build works, with one comment saying, “Did this exact thing and got it first try solo. Thanks.” Then another person backed this up, chiming in, “Beautiful build. Worked perfectly. Didn’t even get hit.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One person questions the exact move set used for Flutter Mane, asking, “Why Dazzling Gleam when Moonblast is right there with higher power and PP?” To this, the author replied that it is simply to “build Tera” though another person mentions that “Moonblast also has the side effect of lowering Special Attack.”

If you’re taking part in these tough Raids this weekend, be sure to also check out the latest Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreaks, as well as check in on all the latest Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift codes.