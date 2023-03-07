Skeledirge Tera Raid guide: the best Fire-starter build in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Many players will continue to use their starter Pokemon long after the credits roll, and here is how you can turn the Fire-type Skeledirge into a viable Tera Raid option.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced three more starter lines following the tradition of each being a Grass-, Water-, and Fire type. And while these are strong during the main game, players will need to build them correctly to be viable in the post-game.

More specifically, Five-, Six-, and Seven-star Tera Raids require much more effort than Four-star Raids and below. Players will have to be more conscious about type matchups, movesets, and stats. And while there are many better options out there, starter Pokemon can still be great in Tera Raids.

This guide will focus specifically on the Fire-type starter Skeledirge- the strongest of the three in terms of raids – and how its Torch Song signature move makes it a fantastic special attacker.

Best Skeledirge build for Tera Raids

Skeledirge is one of the best Special Attackers in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and that includes those outside of Tera Raids. That’s mainly thanks to its signature move Torch Song which boosts its Special Attack stat by one stage when used. Allowing Skeledirge to hold Throat Spray will boost its Special Attack by two stages instead of just one.

Torch Song will get even stronger with each use, and the ability Unaware will allow it to continue to do more damage even if the target boosts its stats. Players can also use Sunny Day to boost the power of the move even further. And after three uses, players can Terastalize into a Fire Tera Type to deal enormous damage.

Use Slack Off after taking damage to restore half of the user’s max HP. And while a fourth move may be unnecessary, players can opt for Snarl, which lowers the target’s Special Attack upon hitting.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 -Torch Song -Sunny Day -Slack Off -Snarl Throat Spray Unaware Modest Special Attack & HP

Best Skeledirge Moveset

Torch Song – learned via evolving

Sunny Day – learned via TM

Slack off – learned via breeding

Snarl – learned at level 24

That’s everything you need to know about Skeledirge in Tera Raids! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

