Simple Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trick makes games run infinitely better

A simple Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trick makes the Nintendo Switch game run infinitely better, amid reports of post-launch issues.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have finally dropped and Switch fans across the world are diving into Game Freak’s latest installment in the immensely popular franchise.

The first Pokemon games in the ninth generation and the first to feature fully open worlds, both games have been reviewed positively in spite of some reported problems with performance on the Nintendo Switch.

While some fans are figuring out Scarlet & Violet’s gym order, who Cassiopeia is and much, much more, some are struggling to get the titles to run smoothly on their devices.

However, a simple trick might hold the key to getting the games to run as smoothly as possible before Game Freak are able to iron out the problems with a post-launch patch.

How to make Pokemon Scarlet and Violet run better on Switch

Shared by streamer and speed-runner Linkus7, the tip revolves around restarting the game frequently whilst playing.

While it may be tedious and slightly frustrating for players, it allows them to bypass issues relating to a “memory leak” that slows the game down over lengthier periods of play.

He said: “Tip for anyone playing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Restart your game every few hours. The game’s performance is rough in general, but there seems to be a memory leak which causes the game to slow down more and more the longer you play for, which a full restart seems to fix.”

The issues are apparently evidenced by the experiences of a creator who got a copy of one of the games early, only for textures and graphics to stop loading during longer periods without saving and restarting the game.

Linkus finished: “Both 1.0.0 and 1.0.1 have this memory leak issue.”

It’s fair to assume that Game Freak will be dropping post-launch updates to patch the performance problems but, in the meantime, this simple trick could be the key to keeping Scarlet and Violet running smoothly.