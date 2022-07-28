Simple Pokemon Go trick makes Daily Adventure Incense better

Dylan Horetski . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Just days after Pokemon Go released Adventure Incense into the game, players already found a simple trick to improve it.

On July 26, Niantic released the new Daily Adventure Incense into Pokemon Go. The free item is provided to players every single day in an effort to get players outside for at least 15 minutes a day.

Trainers quickly began to share their love for the item, as it gives them more motivation to get active at least 15 minutes a day.

A player has taken to Reddit to share yet another Daily Aventure Incense trick, and trainers are loving it.

Daily Adventure Incense trick

Reddit user _Jarve shared his trick with a post in the Pokemon Go Subreddit on July 28.

They explained: “For this incense to work you have to move, but this movement isn’t the same as the movement required to hatch eggs or for normal incense. For those, you can walk around in circles in your house and it’ll work.

“For the adventure incense, the way it sees if you’re moving is by checking your location every 30 seconds. If you’re far enough away from where you were 30 seconds ago, you get a spawn. Because of how this works the best way to do it is by walking in a straight line for 15 minutes. I’ve also had success walking up and down my street, I have to be quick to avoid missing spawns.”

Other trainers quickly took to the comments to vouch for Jarve’s trick.

One user said: “Can vouch for this. I was walking up my street, getting spawns every 30 seconds. When I looped back around the end of my street, after 30 seconds I hadn’t actually moved that far from where I was at my last spawn, so I basically missed out on one.”

While another trainer replied: “This makes sense, I’ve used it 3 times now and got around 20 catches each time walking around a few blocks at a decent pace and not backtracking.”