Simple Pokemon Go rework would transform 7km eggs forever

Pokemon Go 7km eggs have been a lightning rod in the game’s community for some time now, but a simple rework could calm the storm.

The popular mobile game, available on iOS and Android platforms, has had its fair share of issues since August started. From open letters written to the game’s developers, Niantic, to a total boycott over bonus changes – there have been a lot of issues plunged into the spotlight.

Now that the dev team have put together a new team focusing on player feedback, fans will be anticipating much quicker changes.

Some, though, have been hard at work trying to figure out some potential solutions themselves – with one user coming up with a popular rework for egg hatches.

Pokemon Go players are not happy with 7km eggs

There are a number of different egg types in Pokemon Go, from 2km to 10km eggs. The harder you work, walking while playing the game, the better the reward can be from these hatches.

Advertisement

However, in recent times, the community has highlighted some – in particular – claiming that they do not offer good enough rewards.

On August 13, one Reddit user posted: “Can we all agree that all current 7km eggs are trash? Literally nothing good! None of them is ever useful for PvP, raids, or gym defense. Only Heatmor & Durant got shiny potential.”

The post has since received over 3,500 upvotes and has been hanging at the top of the Pokemon Go subreddit.

How to fix it – a concept

In response, one Reddit user came up with their own alternative, that would shake up rewards forever.

They posted: “7km eggs would be a lot better if they potentially contained regionals from the area they were gifted from.”

Advertisement

Read More: How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon Go

The comment received over 1,000 upvotes and in the replies, one trainer said: ” would be 100% for this.” Another posted: “I also don’t like it showing what you could get, where is the surprise? There’s not even a surprise anymore, enjoyment destroyed.”

Whether or not Niantic will make any major changes to Pokemon Go 7km eggs in the future remains to be seen, but this certainly looks like a ready-made solution. Next up, Eevee Community Day.