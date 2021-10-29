Shiny Zoroark appears in Halloween Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid event

A new Halloween Max Raid event has begun in Pokemon Sword & Shield giving trainers the chance to catch Dusknoir, Thievul, Corviknight, and Shiny Zoroark.

Having been released all the way back in 2019, Pokemon Sword & Shield has a variety of expansions for players to tackle while they adventure through the Galar region.

However, once Trainers have completed this content, a lot of them start to focus on building up their collection of Shinies.

While it’s possible to catch rare ‘mon out in the wild, it’s better to wait for an exclusive event that boosts their chances of appearing, and luckily, Game Freak hasn’t disappointed in the Halloween season.

With a limited-time spooky event just starting in Sword & Shield, it’s time to head into Max Raids and add another rare Pokemon to your collection.

Sword & Shield Max Raid event adds Shiny Zoroark

As reported by Serebii, a new event has taken over Max Raid Battles and it’s giving players an opportunity to obtain an extremely rare Pokemon. This Halloween event will take place between October 29 and October 31, 2021.

During this time, Trainers will be able to encounter a variety of Halloween-themed Pokemon, including Dusknoir, Thievul, Corviknight & more.

Not only that, Shiny Zoroark will be available to encounter at a spawn rate of 2%, so you’ll have to keep your fingers crossed and hope luck is on your side!

Don’t forget, defeating Zoroark in Max Raid Battles is no easy task, so make sure you’re prepared before you decide to take on the challenge!

Hopefully. this has caught you up on exactly which types of Pokemon you can expect to see in your Max Raid Battles.

Keep in mind, this Halloween Event is only running for the next couple of days so make sure you get involved while you can!

To make sure you’re always up to date on these changes, check out our dedicated Max Raids tracker for all the latest information.