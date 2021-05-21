Shiny Wooloo appears in new Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid event - Dexerto

A new Max Raid event has begun in Pokemon Sword & Shield giving trainers the chance to catch Shiny Wooloo and Dubwool.

As Pokemon Sword & Shield was released all the way back in 2019, the developers have had time to pack the game with a range of features and activities for trainers to enjoy.

Whether it’s taking on other players in Ranked Battles or simply exploring the game’s impressive world, there’s always something to work towards in Sword & Shield.

Despite this, trainers will naturally want to play parts of the game that receive updates and feature exclusive events. Well, in Sword & Shield, Max Raid Battles provide exactly that with Game Freak regularly giving players the opportunity to collect rare Pokemon.

This week is no different, with a limited-time Wooloo event running across the entire weekend.

Sword & Shield Max Raid event adds Shiny Wooloo

As reported by Serebii, a new event has taken over Max Raid Battles and it’s giving players an opportunity to obtain an extremely rare Pokemon. This Wooloo Event will take place between May 21 and May 23, 2021.

During this time, players will only be able to encounter Wooloo, Shiny Wooloo, and Dubwool in Raid dens. As always, the spawn rate on Shiny Wooloo is set at 2% so you’ll have to keep your fingers crossed and hope luck is on your side!

Keep in mind, taking on Pokemon in Max Raid dens isn’t an easy task, so make sure you’re fully equipped before you head into the event.

Hopefully. this has caught you up on exactly which types of Pokemon you can expect to see in your Max Raid Battles.

Keep in mind, this Wooloo event is only running for the next couple of days so make sure you get involved while you can!

To make sure you’re always up to date on these changes, check out our dedicated Max Raids tracker for all the latest information.