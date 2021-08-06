Shiny Vanilluxe appears in new Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid event

A new Max Raid event has begun in Pokemon Sword & Shield giving trainers the chance to catch Heracross, Pinsir, and Shiny Vanilluxe.

As Pokemon Sword & Shield was released all the way back in 2019, Game Freak has added a range of exciting DLC content over the years, giving new trainers plenty to work their way through.

Whether it’s exploring the game’s impressive world or defeating other players in Ranked Battles, there’s always something to work towards in Sword & Shield.

However, for players who have already completed all of the existing content, exclusive events and celebrations in Max Raids are what keeps them coming back to the title.

Advertisement

This week is no different, with a limited-time Summer event running across the entire weekend.

Sword & Shield Max Raid event adds Shiny Vanilluxe

As reported by Serebii, a new event has taken over Max Raid Battles and it’s giving players an opportunity to obtain an extremely rare Pokemon. This Summer Event will take place between August 6 and August 8, 2021.

During this time, players will be able to encounter Seaking, Pinsir, Heracross, Ninjask, Rotom, and Vanillish in Max Raids. On top of this, Shiny Vanilluxe will be available to catch at a 2% spawn rate, so you’ll have to keep your fingers crossed and hope luck is on your side!

Advertisement

Read More: How to get all three starters in Pokemon Sword and Shield without trading

Remember, make sure you’re prepared before you jump into Max Raids, they’re a tough challenge for new players to take on.

Hopefully. this has caught you up on exactly which types of Pokemon you can expect to see in your Max Raid Battles.

Related News

Keep in mind, this Summer event is only running for the next couple of days so make sure you get involved while you can!

To make sure you’re always up to date on these changes, check out our dedicated Max Raids tracker for all the latest information.