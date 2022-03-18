Shiny Tyrantrum appears in new Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid event

A new Max Raid event has begun in Sword & Shield celebrating Fossil-themed Pokemon and it’s giving trainers the chance to catch Shiny Tyrantrum.

Although Pokemon Legends Arceus arrived on the Nintendo Switch back in January, a lot of fans are still jumping into the world of Sword & Shield, despite it being the older title.

As a result, Game Freak is continuing to host in-game events and give players a chance to add extremely rare Pokemon to their collection.

While there are certainly no DLCs on the way, the devs regularly add new Gigantamax and Shiny Pokemon to Max Raids, usually revolving around a specific theme.

This week is no different with Game Freak introducing a range of Fossil-themed Pokemon to Max Raids, and even giving trainers a chance to get their hands on Shiny Tyrantrum.

Sword & Shield Max Raid event adds Shiny Tyrantrum

As reported by Serebii, a new event has taken over Max Raid battles, and it’s giving trainers a chance to catch a variety of popular Pokemon.

This Fossil-themed event will be available between March 18th and March 27th, 2022, so make sure you get involved while it’s available!

During this time, trainers will be able to encounter Shiny Tyrantrum at a spawn rate of 2%, as well as Carracosta, Archeops, and Aurorus.

This event is available for seven days so as long as luck is on your side, you should be able to add another Shiny to your collection.

Hopefully, this has caught you up on exactly which types of Pokemon you can expect to see in your Max Raid Battles.

Keep in mind, these events are not a walk in the park so make sure you’re prepared before you enter a den!

To make sure you’re always up to date on these changes, check out our dedicated Max Raids tracker for all the latest information.