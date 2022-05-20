Shiny Shellder appears in new Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid event

A new Max Raid event has begun in Pokemon Sword & Shield giving trainers the chance to catch Shiny Shellder in the Wild Area!

Now Pokemon Legends: Arceus has been out for a while, there’s been a lot less attention on Game Freak’s previous title Sword & Shield.

Despite this, the game still retains a dedicated community of Trainers who are constantly looking to expand their collection of rare Pokemon.

While new DLCs are definitely off the table for Sword & Shield, the devs regularly host Max Raid events in the Wild Area to keep players busy.

Well, this week is no different, with Shiny Shellder being available in Max Raid battles for a limited amount of time.

Advertisement

Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid event adds Shiny Shellder

As reported by Serebii, a new event has taken over Max Raid battles and it’s giving players the opportunity to obtain an extremely rare Pokemon.

The Shellder event will be available between May 20 and May 22, 2022, so make sure you get involved while it’s available!

During this time, trainers will be able to encounter Shellder in Max Raids. Not only that, Shiny Shellder will be available at a spawn rate of 2%, meaning it’s the perfect time to make the most of the boosted odds.

Remember, this event is running for two days, so taking part will give you a great chance to get your hands on a Shiny!

Advertisement

Hopefully, this has caught you up on exactly which types of Pokemon you can expect to see in your Max Raid Battles.

Keep in mind, these events are not a walk in the park so make sure you’re prepared before you enter a den!

To make sure you’re always up to date on these changes, check out our dedicated Max Raids tracker for all the latest information.