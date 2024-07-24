Shiny Pokemon leads “dope” Community Day but PvP is the real winner

Community Days can be hit or miss in Pokemon Go, especially when it comes to starter Pokemon or popular critters from the anime.

Sometimes, these events present the perfect opportunity for players to pick up rare ‘mons and Shiny critters, and other times, they’re blasted by the community. Especially with regard to divisive tickets. Fortunately, the former is true of the upcoming August Community Day.

The Popplio Community Day was unveiled to positive comments online, with Pokemon Go players eagerly counting down the hours to this event. Popping up in a community discussion online, one element of the Popplio event stood out as a clear fan favorite.

Pokemon Go players ecstatic about “S tier Shiny”

The Pokemon Company Primarina, the Soloist Pokemon, from the anime.

Thanks to a handy graphic being shared on r/TheSilphRoad, Pokemon Go players got the chance to pore over every detail of the upcoming August Community Day.

Many Shiny hunters were ecstatic in the replies to the post, pointing out the stunning Shiny variants in Popplio’s evolution line. One excited collector noted, “Banger shiny wtf,” and another added, “Primarina is an S tier Shiny and I am so excited to have a bunch.”

Popplio and Primarina got plenty of hype in the replies, but a handful of players poked fun at the middle evolution, Brionne. One jokingly commented, “Brionne is a top contender for ugliest Pokemon ever designed.”

Alongside the Shiny collector hype, players were also intrigued by how Primarina could stack up in PvE and PvP. The Soloist Pokemon was deemed decent for PvE content and potentially powerful for PvP players, particularly in Master Premier League match-ups.

Explaining why this Primarina looks promising for PvP, one trainer detailed, “She’s even better in Master Premier, Water type is goated there with Rhyperior & Excadrill everywhere + Fairy typing is good against all the Dragons that think they’re legends.”

While Primarina is certainly not the most powerful Pokemon in the game, it’s worth catching if you’re a player looking to pad out your team or a Shiny collector on the hunt for a stunning new addition to your collection.

To help you hit the ground running with the Community Day, make sure to check out our guide to the best moves for Primarina and breakdown of the event itself.