Shiny Magikarp appears in new Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid event

A new Max Raid event has begun in Pokemon Sword & Shield celebrating the new year and giving trainers the chance to catch Shiny Magikarp.

As the release date of Pokemon Legends: Arceus draws closer, the franchise’s community is becoming more and more excited.

Although some trainers are happy just patiently waiting for January 28, others are jumping back into Sword & Shield to get their Pokemon fix.

While the game did release all the way back in 2019, Game Freak still hosts regular Max Raid events to keep the dedicated player base busy, and the devs are doing exactly that to celebrate the new year in style.

Sword & Shield Max Raid event adds Shiny Magikarp

As reported by Serebii, a new event has taken over Max Raid battles for the new year, and it’s giving trainers a chance to catch a variety of popular Pokemon.

This new year-themed event will be available between December 31st and January 6, 2022, so make sure you get involved while it’s available!

During this time, trainers will be able to encounter Shiny Magikarp at a spawn rate of 2%, as well as Meowth, Sudowoodo, and Darmanitan.

This celebration is available for seven days so as long as luck is on your side, you should be able to add another Shiny to your collection.

Hopefully, this has caught you up on exactly which types of Pokemon you can expect to see in your Max Raid Battles.

Keep in mind, these events are not a walk in the park so make sure you’re prepared before you enter a den!

To make sure you’re always up to date on these changes, check out our dedicated Max Raids tracker for all the latest information.