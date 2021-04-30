Shiny Galarian Meowth appears in new Pokemon Max Raid Battles event - Dexerto

A new Max Raid event has begun in Pokemon Sword & Shield giving trainers the chance to obtain Shiny Galarian Meowth.

Having released all the way back in 2019, Sword & Shield is filled with plenty of content for players to get stuck into. Whether it’s challenging other trainers in Ranked Battles or diving into the game’s expansive world, there’s always something to work towards.

However, for players who enjoy taking part in regularly updated content, Max Raid Battles are a perfect choice. Game Freak changes the encounters every month and even adds limited-time exclusive events that only last a few days at a time.

Advertisement

Well, the developers have surprised the player base again, adding another exciting event which is all about Meowth.

Sword & Shield Max Raid event adds Shiny Galarian Meowth

As reported by Serebii, a new event has taken over Max Raid Battles and it’s got some exciting additions for players to check out. The Meowth Festival event will take place between April 30 and May 2, 2021.

During this time, players will only be able to encounter Meowth in all of the Raid dens and have a chance at catching Shiny Galarian Meowth. As always, the spawn rate on this rare Pokemon is set at 2% so if luck is on your side, it’s definitely possible you can pick it up.

Advertisement

Read More: Pokemon Go trainer strikes lucky with 3 Shinies in under 10 minutes

On top of this, it’s with noting that Kantonian Meowth also has an 8% chance of becoming a Gigantamax version. This is exciting for players who are looking for a challenge, just make sure you’re prepared!

Hopefully. this has caught you up on exactly which types of Pokemon you can expect to see in your Max Raid Battles.

Keep in mind, this Meowth event is only running for the next couple of days so make sure you get involved while you can!

To make sure you’re always up to date on these changes, check out our dedicated Max Raids tracker for all the latest information.