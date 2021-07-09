Shiny Copperajah appears in new Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid event

A new Max Raid event has begun in Pokemon Sword & Shield giving trainers the chance to catch Shiny Copperajah, Charizard, & Wobbuffet.

Collecting Shinies in Pokemon Sword & Shield is no easy task and can feel like a grind for a lot of trainers. As they’re so rare, it can take tens of hours for a player to find a single one, especially if they’re looking them in the wild.

Luckily, Game Freak hosts monthly Raid events that give players an increased chance to encounter a specific Shiny Pokemon. In previous week’s Shiny Wooloo, Grapploct, and Meowth have all made appearances.

Advertisement

Now, a new curry-themed Raid event has taken over dens and is giving players the chance to catch a set of incredible Pokemon.

Sword & Shield Max Raid event adds Shiny Copperajah

As reported by Serebii, a new event has taken over Max Raid Battles and it’s giving players an opportunity to obtain a set of extremely powerful Pokemon. This curry-themed event will take place between July 9 and July 11, 2021.

During this time, trainers will be able to encounter a variety of curry-themed Pokemon including Wobbuffet, Koffing, Charizard, Milcery, and Copperajah.

On top of this, Shiny Copperajah will be available to encounter at a spawn rate of 2%, so you’ll have to keep your fingers crossed and hope that the odds roll in your favor!

Advertisement

Keep in mind, defeating Copperajah and Charizard in Max Raid Battles is no easy task, so make sure you’re prepared before you step inside the den!

Hopefully, this has caught you up on exactly which types of Pokemon you can expect to see in your Max Raid Battles.

Keep in mind, this Curry Event is only running for the next couple of days so make sure you get involved while you can!

To make sure you’re always up to date on these changes, check out our dedicated Max Raids tracker for all the latest information.