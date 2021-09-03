Shiny Cinccino appears in new Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid event

A new Max Raid event has begun in Pokemon Sword & Shield giving trainers the chance to catch Altaria, Rotom, Wimpod, and Shiny Cinccino.

Collecting Shinies in Pokemon Sword & Shield is a difficult task that can often come down to pure luck. Some players can spend countless hours attempting to catch a single one, especially if it’s in the Wild.

Luckily, there are a few other methods players can use to get their hands on one of these rare Pokemon. One of the best is Max Raid Battle events, as Game Freak boosts the chances of encountering a specific Shiny for a limited amount of time.

This weekend is no different, with the devs giving trainers the chance to take on and contain Shiny Cinccino!

Sword & Shield Max Raid event adds Shiny Cinccino

As reported by Serebii, a new event has taken over Max Raid Battles and it’s giving players an opportunity to obtain a set of extremely powerful Pokemon. This Cleaning-themed event will be available between September 3 and September 5, 2021.

During this time, trainers will be able to encounter a variety of Pokemon including Cinccino, Altaria, Rotom, and Wimpod.

On top of this, Shiny Cinccino will be available to encounter at a spawn rate of 2%, so you’ll have to keep your fingers crossed and hope that the odds roll in your favor!

Remember, it’s key you make sure you’re prepared before you take on a Max Raid, as they’re no easy task for new players.

Hopefully, this has caught you up on exactly which types of Pokemon you can expect to see in your Max Raid Battles.

Keep in mind, this Cleaning Event is only running for the next couple of days so make sure you get involved while you can!

To make sure you’re always up to date on these changes, check out our dedicated Max Raids tracker for all the latest information.