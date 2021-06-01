Shadow Zapdos Pokemon Go guide: Weaknesses, counters & moveset - Dexerto

Shadow Zapdos is returning to Pokemon Go for a limited-time event in June, giving players the opportunity to defeat Giovanni and catch the Legendary bird for themselves. Fortunately for you, we’ve got all the details you need to add Shadow Zapdos to your collection.

Pokemon Go’s new season, the Season of Discovery, is bringing back a variety of ultra-rare creatures for trainers to catch. Aside from the three Legendary titans (Regirock, Regice, Registeel), players can also duke it out against Team Rocket Leader Giovanni in order to free Shadow Zapdos from his clutches.

However, if you want to add this powerful Electric/Flying-type to your team, then you’ll first need to best it in battle. Of course, doing so can be rather tricky if you don’t know Shadow Zapdos’ strengths and weaknesses. Whether you’re looking to catch this Pokemon for the first time or just looking to best Giovanni again, we’ve got you covered.

How to catch Shadow Zapdos Pokemon Go

Shadow Zapdos Pokemon Go release date

Shadow Zapdos is available in Pokemon Go between June 1 to June 17, 2021.

The Pokemon will be available once you have completed the Team Rocket Special Research and obtained the Super Rocket Radar. Once you have this item, simply equip the item to locate Giovanni and catch Shadow Zapdos.

Shadow Zapdos Moveset Pokemon Go

Shadow Zapdos is capable of learning seven moves. These range from Electric-type, Flying-type, Normal-type, and Rock-type. All of Shadow Zapdos’ potential moves are listed below:

Charge Beam

Thunder

Zap Cannon

Thunderbolt

Drill Peck

Ancient Power

Frustration

Shadow Zapdos Pokemon Go weaknesses

As an Electric/Flying-type, Shadow Zapdos has a few obvious weaknesses you will wish to exploit during the fight against Giovanni.

Pokemon with Ice, Rock, Bug, Fighting, Flying, Grass, Ground, and Steel will perform incredibly well against Shadow Zapdos.

Shadow Zapdos Counters

Shadow Zapdos also has a number of counters you should exploit in Pokemon Go:

Mamoswine – Powder Snow and Avalanche

Rhyperior – Smack Down and Rock Rock Wrecker

Mega Abomasnow – Powder Snow Weather Ball

Rampardos – Smack Down and Rock Slide

Galarian Standard Darmanitan – Ice Fang and Avalanche

Terrakion – Smack Down and Rock Slide

Glaceon – Frost Breath and Avalanche

Tyranitar – Rock and Dark

Landorus – Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Gigalith – Smack Down and Rock Slide

Shadow Zapdos CP Range

Shadow Zapdos has a max CP of 3987, 253 attack, 185 defense, and 207 stamina. The Legendary Pokemon’s stats are boosted by rainy and windy weather, which makes it even more lethal in the game.

So, there you have it: everything you need to know about Shadow Zapdos and how you can best defeat it. Make sure you check out our Pokemon Go page for all the latest information and guides.