Shadow Lugia could mark Pokemon Go’s “season of makeup events”

Pokemon fans took to the streets to catch a rare Legendary Pokemon thanks to the Adventure Week Taken Over event, but not everything went as planned.

In a similar vein to the Mega Rayquaza mishaps, Shadow Lugia has been the target of community confusion thanks to problems with the Adventure Week: Taken Over 5-star Raids.

Reports of Shadow Lugia being completely unbeatable flooded social media and community forums over the 10th and 11th of August, with players sharing their issues with beating the ‘mon once the Enrage mechanic came into play.

Once the issues became apparent, Niantic took to X to share that Shadow Lugia would not be Enraged for the remainder of the weekend, promising an update for “affected Trainers in GMT +14 TO 10 timezones.” Predictably, the response has been a hot topic in the community ever since.

Niantic’s response to the Shadow Lugia issues was shared in a community discussion, with many players tearing into the official response and the event itself. Some shared their anger over the event failures, while others were intrigued about what the follow-up to the problems could be.

One Pokemon Go player jokingly dubbed the Shared Skies season the “Season of Makeup Events,” clearly expecting a makeup event similar to the Rayquaza re-do that went down well with the community.

Others were inclined to agree with the new nickname, with one reader adding that, “I ain’t complaining lol their makeup events are better than the actual full events lol.”

Some readers focused on the removal of the Enrage mechanic, pointing out how this was a huge positive for players and how it had made the Raid weekend better.

One person shared their thoughts on Enraged Pokemon, saying, “Good, now remove the whole feature,” while another suggested, “Or just make gems a debuff that increases damage taken for the boss so we can use it on every raid promoting in person raiding with small groups.”

While a few players were intrigued by the possibility of a makeup Shadow Lugia Raid event, with a handful praising Niantic for the quick fix, others were clearly sick to the teeth of seeing issues with Pokemon Go events.

One player lamented, “Does every single damn event need to have such a massive error? Should I be asking anymore? Funny as hell but I feel terrible for the people hit with these issues over and over again.”

While a makeup event hasn’t been mentioned or even hinted at officially by Niantic, it is possible that we could see something on the calendar to remedy the Shadow Lugia Raid issues. We’ll be sure to keep you posted – for now, make sure to check out our Pokemon Go event hub to stay in the loop.