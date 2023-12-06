Seven-year-old pulls first Pokemon TCG pack and gets “unreal” Charizard chase card

A seven-year-old Pokemon fan opened their first TCG pack ever only to pull an extremely rare chase card from the Sun & Moon Burning Shadows expansion.

One of the biggest draws in collecting Pokemon trading cards is the thrill of pulling a rare and valuable card from a given expansion.

Like most aspects of the Pokemon franchise, players of all ages can start collecting packs and cards whenever they have the ability.

Now, one burgeoning Pokemon TCG collector showcased some extreme luck after their seven-year-old child pulled a valuable Charizard chase card while opening their very first pack.

Young Pokemon TCG fan pulls rare Charizard in first-ever pack

A user named lynxss made a post on the Pokemon TCG subreddit which explained the situation to the community.

As they explained in the comments of the post, their seven-year-old got five Pokemon TCG packs while trick-or-treating and became hooked on collecting. After the OP took their youngest shopping on Black Friday, the child bought their first TCG pack with their own money.

On their very first pack, the youngster managed to pull Secret Rare Charizard GX from Burning Shadows, which is one of the most sought-after chase cards in recent memory.

For those who may not know the term, calling a card a ‘chase card’ essentially means that card is generally viewed as the highest value card or most powerful card in a given set. Naturally, these cards are highly sought after among fans and collectors.

Members of the TCG community were stunned at the luck on display, with one fan labeling it “the hardest chase card to pull ever made.”

Many also urged the parent to take extra care of the lucky pull. “Honestly, grade it for them or keep it double sleeved in a protective case. Kids will destroy this, and it’ll be a better investment for their future,” said one collector.

The OP, who wasn’t all too familiar with the Pokemon TCG, thanked those who helped educate them on the value of this particular Charizard and assured fans they’d take good care of the valuable pull.