Serebii founder confident there will be no Pokemon reveals in June 2024 Nintendo Direct

A Nintendo Direct has been confirmed for June 2024, after much anticipation and even confirmation earlier in the year from Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa to coincide with the company releasing its latest financial reporting.

Thousands of Nintendo fans are already sharing their excitement online, and among the chorus of wild wishes, there are plenty of people calling out for some Pokemon news, or even a gameplay reveal trailer for the upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A.

However, while some people are very optimistic about their predictions, one member of the community is trying to stymie rampant fan expectations by reminding Pokemon fans that game reveals don’t normally happen at this sort of event.

Joe Merrick – Pokemon content creator and founder of the site Serebii – posted on X saying that he does not expect to see much from Pokemon at the upcoming presentation. Explaining their thoughts, they added, “Personally, I think TPC would want the first look on its own so it’s the sole focus.”

In a following post, they further explained their reasoning, saying, “Now of course I could be wrong, but we’ve never had the first proper look of a main series Pokémon game be in a general Nintendo Direct.” Then linked below was a guide to every Pokemon announcement in a Nintendo Direct.

As the guide shows, while some titles like Detective Pikachu Returns and Pokemon Snap’s Nintendo Switch Online release have appeared in Nintendo Directs, most true reveals and gameplay debuts happen in dedicated Pokemon Presents broadcasts or larger Pokemon Direct events.

Some fans still had hope in the comments below Merrick’s post, with one saying, “I think we will see a Pokémon game but it won’t be Legends Z-A. I think we will see Z-A later this year closer to when Nintendo is ready to reveal the Switch 2, maybe at a Pokemon Presents in August?”

Merrick hopped in the comments to refute this, answering the post by saying, “Don’t forget Legends: Z-A is a Switch game, not a Switch 2 game.” At the time of writing, Pokemon Legends Z-A is listed as a game for the Nintendo Switch family of consoles, meaning Switch and Switch Lite.

Other comments have some different theories, with one person adding, “I’m hoping we get a spin off announcement but I’m certainly not expecting anything Pokémon related this time.”

Then another person shares their dream, commenting, “I would just like to see gen 1-3 for sale on the Switch eshop to be honest.” Fans have been hoping for classic Pokemon games on Nintendo Switch Online for years, and it’s an idea we heartily agree with.

Finally, a few comments asked about mobile titles like the upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket, and the current title Pokemon TCG Live, but when asked if they had a chance to appear in a Nintendo Direct – focused on Nintendo Switch games – Merrick simply answered “No.”

