Secret Poke Ball discovered in Pokemon Legends Arceus has players stumped

A new Poke Ball has been datamined in Pokemon Legends Arceus. The strange item has sparked speculation about a future update involving Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

After years of anticipation, Pokemon Legends Arceus has finally been released. Despite being a Diamond & Pearl origin story set in the ancient past, the game has introduced many new features to Sinnoh.

According to dataminers, there may be more added in the future after a mysterious Poke Ball was discovered in the game’s code. The new catching item has the community stumped.

Strange Poke Ball discovered in Pokemon Legends Arceus

A new aqua green Poke Ball called the Strange Ball was discovered in Pokemon Legends by dataminers and fans who were testing out the game’s systems. Initially, it was unable to be used, however, players eventually found a way to throw it.

A video of the item being used was posted in a February 5 tweet by user ‘theSLAYER’ who exclaimed, “It can be thrown after all!

Trainers who had never seen the Poke Ball before were immediately stumped by the discovery as the clip kicked off a wave of speculation in the community.

Video of the Strange Ball from #PokemonLegendsArceus. It's unknown what it will be used for (could even be for Pokémon transfered from previous games). https://t.co/5U9Ygo5VAc — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) February 5, 2022

“Does anyone think the ball may be a hint towards the next generation of Pokemon?” one fan tweeted.

Another commented, “This looks weird and I want it.”

Many users pointed out that the Strange Ball was also found in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl’s code as unused. This sparked speculation as to whether future DLC would connect both Legends and the Sinnoh remakes. Other players theorized that it’s tied to Pokemon Home.

“While the usage purpose is unknown, right now, a green ball appears in both BDSP and PLA” and “Considering it shares its color scheme with Pokemon Home, I’d assume it’s used when transferring Pokemon from there,” two comments read.

Although it’s unclear what the Strange Ball is meant to be used for, the thought of a new Poke Ball being added was enough to excite fans of the Game Freak franchise.

While there isn’t a concrete release date, Nintendo has announced that Pokemon Home will support transfers from BDSP to Pokemon Legends so perhaps the mysterious Ball will finally make its debut sometime this year.