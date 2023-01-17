Scovillain is a brand new creature with a unique typing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, so here are its weaknesses and resistances to help you defeat it.

There are loads of new Pokemon to discover across Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region, but one of the most interesting is Scovillain, the Spicy Pepper Pokemon that has two heads: One green pepper and one red pepper.

What makes this double-headed Pokemon so special is that it’s the first Pokemon in the entire franchise to be a dual Grass/Fire-type. This also means it can be difficult to figure out what attack types it’s weak against.

To help you defeat Scovillain (or figure out when to use it in battle if you’ve caught one), we’ve got details of its weaknesses and resistances below.

Scovillain weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Scovillain is a dual Grass/Fire-type Pokemon which means it’s weak to the following attack types:

Flying

Poison

Rock

Scovillain has very low bulk (65 HP, 65 Defense, and 65 Special Defense) which means just one super-effective attack should be enough to defeat it.

If you don’t have any of the types listed above, Scovillain also takes neutral damage from Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Ground, Ice, Normal, Psychic, and Water-type attacks.

Remember if you’re battling a Scovillain that has terastallized, its weaknesses and resistances might be different.

Scovillain resistance in Pokemon. Scarlet & Violet

Scovillain is resistant to Electric, Fairy, Grass, and Steel-type attacks, so it’s best to avoid using those wherever possible as they won’t do much damage at all.

The good news is that this spicy Pokemon doesn’t have any immunities, so you don’t need to worry about any of your attacks being completely ineffective.

Now that you know how to defeat Scovillain, check out some more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

