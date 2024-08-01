Scarlet & Violet tournaments ban Legendaries but pros think one Pokemon is missing

Competitive battles are about to be shaken up, as The Pokemon Company and Game Freak have confirmed the details of Regulation H – the next ruleset for competitive play.

Announced by The Pokemon Company, Regulation H runs from August 31, 2024, until January 5, 2025, and bans all Legendary, Mythical, and Paradox Pokemon, meaning competition mainstays like Urshifu, Raging Bolt, and many more are about to be side-lined.

The community spoke out about this change, with previous world champion Wolfey Glick saying, “The next Pokemon ruleset bans all legendary and paradox Pokemon – really curious to see how this plays out.”

Other comments in the thread praise the change, with one adding that they “genuinely love” when the format allows for lower-level Pokemon to be included, as it makes the competitive scene “more creative.”

Some Pokemon were specifically called out by players, as many are happy to see them omitted. “I’m most excited to see how the meta shapes itself around the absence of Flutter Mane and Raging Bolt” says one comment, while another added, “Fluttermane is gone.”

However, while a change of pace is being welcomed, there’s one Pokemon that fans are still fearing, as Wolfey explained in a follow-up comment, adding, “Should have banned Incineroar IMO.”

Incineroar has been dominating the competitive scene ever since it was introduced back into Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, helping Wolfey himself bag several top wins in recent months. Though the fact it is so ubiquitous is seemingly rubbing fans the wrong way, with many hoping to also see it banned.

In a reply to Wolfey’s comment on Incineroar, one person argued, “It should count as a legendary at this point.” Another person said, “Wolfey, they can’t ban your signature Pokemon” before another jokingly said, “They should just make a rule set where the only ban is Incineroar.”

It remains to be seen how much play Incineroar gets in competitive play after these changes, but some fans aren’t even sure that it will stay at the top. “With Bloodmoon [Ursaluna] about to shoot to 100% usage, I’m not sure Incineroar will even be that good,” says one comment.

While fans wait eagerly for the latest changes to competitive play, be sure to check out upcoming Pokemon Scarlet & Violet events such as Mass Outbreaks, take down Dondozo in 7-Star Tera Raid Battles, and check for all the latest Mystery Gift Codes as well.