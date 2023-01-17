Scarlet & Violet players share which Paldean Pokemon they would eat

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have spotted a few Pokemon both in the Paldea region and past games that would make a tasty snack. Options like Shiny Spidops are especially shocking.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have introduced a wide number of interesting species in the new region of Paldea. While the adorable Pawmi or the fearsome Iron Hands are perfect companions to take into battle, some fans have a different thought come to mind when catching wild species – lunch.

The concept of Pokemon species becoming snacks is not a foreign one. In fact, Slowpoke Tails were a controversial food item in earlier games, while Moomoo Milk is known to come from the Normal-type Miltank. Additionally, some designs play on tasty treats, making it hard to ignore their potential for being delicious.

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, several such species have been introduced. From the doughy puppy Fidough and its baked evolution Dachsbun, to the Nigiri-inspired Tatsugiri, there is no doubt some of the Gen 9 designers may have been thinking about dinner when working on the new Pokedex.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players debate who tastes best

In a Twitter post by WolfeyGlick, the 2016 Pokemon World Champion winner shares a surprising comment about Shiny Spidops. The text reads, “This Pokemon looks like it would taste delicious”.

In the comments, fans agree, with one adding “Wild berry Spidops” and another stating “Low key kinda looks like strawberry Pocky.” However, other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players take a different approach, sharing their own preferred Poke-meals.

One player comments about Shiny Jumpluff, “my boy is a piece of cotton candy”, sharing an image of their unsuspecting team member.

Another tosses Applin in the oven, replying “Personally, I prefer dragons”. It doesn’t help that Applin’s evolution, Appletun, is a sentient apple pie with a cute little face.

While it isn’t likely anyone will actually be snacking on their Pokemon Scarlet & Violet teammates, the idea that so many players find the food-themed or food-adjacent designs of certain Pokemon appetizing is still mildly upsetting – even if many of them truly do look good enough to eat.