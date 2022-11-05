New Scarlet & Violet “coin Pokemon” appearing in Pokemon Go amid cryptic teasers

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

As the Pokemon Go Community Day Classic events came to a close around the world on November 5, players began to encounter mysterious golden Pokestops, a new evolution item, and a strange “coin Pokemon” from Scarlet & Violet.

On November 5, Pokemon Go players were treated to a Community Day Classic featuring the first stage of Gen 1’s pseudo-legendary line: Dratini. Meaning trainers are likely to see big green Dragonite filling their gyms following this Community Day.

However, when the event ended, players weren’t met with the extended play raids that Niantic has recently introduced. Instead, trainers began reporting the appearances of golden Pokestops that give players coins when spun.

But not Pokecoins they can spend in the shop. These are special evolution items – similar to the Unova stone – with a description that reads, “A coin with a mysterious air. It seems to have originated in the Paldea region.”

New Scarlet & Violet Pokemon found in Pokemon Go

But these mysterious Pokestops and coins weren’t the only things to appear following the end of Pokemon Go Community Day. A new Pokemon from Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region began following players around once they collected coins.

This little grey bug carrying a coin was found in the game’s files and leaked online a day prior to the Community Day events. And it had also been teased in the background of a recent trailer for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Players began to call it the “coin Pokemon” as its name has yet to be revealed. As well, players aren’t able to capture or encounter the Pokemon. It simply follows the trainer as if it were their buddy Pokemon.

However, we may be getting close to figuring out more about this Pokemon. At 9 AM, the official Pokemon Twitter account posted a link to a cryptic website with a treasure chest on it. The counter in the top right corner of the screen will increase incrementally, and the numbers at the bottom give different views of the chest.

The chest has been updated once at the time of writing at 10 AM, so the website may change every hour.

That being said, we still don’t know much about this new Pokemon, but it’s believed to be the second stage in its evolution line, or a second form according to in-game wording. We will keep readers updated as more info is made available.