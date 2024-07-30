Save time and space with Pokemon Go transfer tips

One of the most annoying parts of Pokemon Go is running out of space for your precious Pocket Monsters. While it’s possible to expand storage with Poke Coins, transferring some ‘mons and saying goodbye to a few of the least valuable catches is much easier.

Luckily for anyone hoping to clear some space and go on a catching spree – such as with Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour – some veteran Pokemon Go players are happy to share the search strings they use to clean house.

The discussion came up in a Reddit post, where a Pokemon Go player with a particularly large library of Pocket Monsters asked for advice on which to transfer, and the best methods, asking the question “What is your Mass Transfer string?”

With a whopping box size of 7450, the author is not messing around. Thankfully other players came to the rescue, and shared some of the best search terms to help anyone hoping to shave off a few of the less important creatures from the library.

For anyone not sure what a Pokemon Go search term is, this are the words and symbols you type into the search bar when looking through your bank of Pokemon. Specific terms do certain things, like searching “3*,4*” will show you any Pokemon with three or four-star stats. While “!Shiny” will block any Shiny Pokemon from appearing in your search.

One comment shared a couple of helpful search strings, as they suggested, “4* then favorite all of them (protects hundos)” then added, “0attack&0hp&0defense (protects nundos).”

They then finally also added, “0attack,1attack&3hp,4hp&4defense,3defense (this is what I use to check for good PVP IVs for 99% of Pokemon).”

Some people offered slightly longer and more detailed suggestions, such as one comment with added, “0*,1*,2*&!favorite&!shiny&!legendary&!mythical&!xxl&!xxs&!shadow&!ultra beasts”. This particular search string would block any Legendary, Shiny, or Mythical Pokemon, and leave you with lower stat picks.

However, another comment added to this one even further, saying, “I also added ‘&!traded&!costume&year24’. Doesn’t show any of the wanted trades I’ve done, removes event mon, and only shows this year’s catches”

If you wanted this all in one string, it would be ‘01,2*&!favorite&!shiny&!legendary&!mythical&!xxl&!xxs&!shadow&!ultra beasts&!traded&!costume&year24′ to combine all of the above.

With any luck, these tips will leave you with some space to spare so you are ready for some of Pokemon Go’s best events. Such as Adventure Week, Adventure Week Taken Over, and of course Pokemon Go Community Day.