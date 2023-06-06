Rural Pokemon Go player delighted as Niantic grants big request

A rural Pokemon Go player was left delighted after Niantic granted a Pokestop request right beside their house.

Since the launch of Pokemon Go in 2016, rural players of the game have shared their issues with the lack of PokeStops and gyms to interact with.

Players can nominate certain areas for potential PokeStops, but if they don’t follow Niantic’s guidelines they likely won’t be added into the game.

Redditor galarianzapdos, however, was left delighted after Niantic approved a PokeStop to be added right beside their house.

Rural Pokemon Go fan gets PokeStop right by their house

In a post on the Pokemon Go subreddit, the player shared that they have been nominating stops around their area in an attempt to get ways to play the game.

The latest one, however, is right beside their house. They said: “Nominated a Pokestop near my house and it got accepted! This rural player lives on a Pokestop now!”

“I’m filthy rural and over the year I’ve been nominating stops. The ones you see in the picture are all created by me. I’m super excited!”

Others quickly took to the comments to share their thoughts on the player’s accomplishments as well.

“Congrats I’ve tried so many god damn times to get one. But you being a rural player deserve it more lol,” one user replied.

Another fan said: “Congrats!! Super happy for you, it must make a huge difference!”

“These are the stories we wanna hear more about! Congrats on the in-house stop,” a third trainer commented.

This comes just a day after a Pokemon Go player managed to catch not one, but two Galarian Birds while using a Daily Adventure Incense.