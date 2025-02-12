Retailer accused of “scalping” Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolutions set by their own staff

A retailer has been called out for hiking prices of the Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolutions expansion by its own staff.

It’s always a dogfight when a new Pokemon TCG set is released, and the recent Prismatic Evolutions have been no different.

After dropping on February 7, 2025, the new lineup of cards sold out instantly and stores were forced to take preventative measures to ensure things didn’t get too out of hand on launch. Shortages worldwide created mass hysteria, which The Pokemon Company addressed directly. Fans are still scouring the globe to get their hands on this new collection.

As a result, one retailer has taken advantage of this demand. Their staff accuses them of “scalping” customers and hiking up prices. But how exactly have they been doing this?

Retailer exposed by staff for “scalping” Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolutions cards

GAME There are no in-store or cheaper delivery options when purchasing Prismatic Evolutions expansion.

According to a report from Eurogamer, UK-based retailer GAME has been forcing customers to pay for “oversized delivery,” which has tripled the cost of their Prismatic Evolutions set.

GAME is still taking pre-orders for the set and promises new stock will arrive soon. However, customers cannot place their orders in person and must pay an additional $25 USD for shipping.

Typically, the retailer offers multiple delivery options, including standard, in-store, or next-day delivery. While still accessible for other items, the only way to purchase Prismatic Evolutions mini tins from GAME is by paying for oversized items despite the product being the size of a phone.

Staff further noted how they’ve been left to deal with angry customers arriving at the store expecting the Prismatic Evolutions expansion to be available. Still, GAME has deliberately held off putting these items on the floor to make customers pay the added cost for delivery.

“We’re constantly taking the brunt of abuse from customers and the company itself,” one staff member revealed to Eurogamer.

When workers questioned whether this was a company mistake, bosses allegedly told them it was not and provided no further explanation.

At the time of writing, GAME has yet to address the allegations, but we’ll keep you updated if they do.