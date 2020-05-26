Reshiram is in Pokemon Go – Raid guide, counters, analysis

After a pause in the action, a new Legendary Pokemon has arrived in Pokemon Go, and it's none other than the super-powerful Reshiram.

It has been over two months since a new legend was released in Pokemon Go. That was Landorus back in March, so Trainers have been eagerly awaiting what was next.

All of the 'Tao trio' have been confirmed, but it is the Vast White Pokemon that's available now. It will be so until June 16, 1pm PDT.

Advertisement

There are also three special Raid Hour events at which time you'll be able to find Reshiram in five-star Raids more frequently.

Wednesday, May 27, 6pm to 7pm local time

Wednesday, June 3, 6pm to 7pm local time

Wednesday, June 10, 6pm to 7pm local time

Advertisement

Stats

Unlike some other recently added legends, Reshiram is one should you take notice of. Interestingly, its stats mirror Dialga's, and we all know how powerful that Gen 4 beast is.

Reshiram's are as follows:

Attack 275 - 17 of 688

Defence 211 - 50 of 688

Stamina 205 - 132 of 688

Its powerful attacking stat means it will be effective in Raid Battles itself. With double resistance to Fire and Grass (and obviously super effective attacks against the latter), these are the two types it should be used against. It is also effective against Dragon-types, but hopefully the Pokemon you come up against isn't utilizing Dragon attacks itself.

Read More: The 3 most useless Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go

While it may have the same stats as Dialga, it may not quite match it when it comes to GO Battle League. The Temporal Pokemon has a much more favorable typing and slightly better moves.

Advertisement

Both utilize Dragon Breath which provides very good damage and decent energy generation. Reshiram has Crunch as a Charge Move which only requires 45 energy (5 less than Dialga's Iron Head), but it doesn't benefit from STAB.

Both also have one of the best Charge Moves in all of Pokemon Go in Draco Meteor, too. Reshiram will be a popular choice in the Master League meta.

Counters

Speaking of Dialga and its Dragon-type moves, this is exactly the monster you want as a counter to Reshiram. Rayquaza also falls in the same boat and actually has superior stats for Raid Battles.

Advertisement

However, the Dragon-type moves it has at its disposal aren't quite as good. Nonetheless, Dialga and Rayquaza are the best two counters.

Another third of the Creation Trio is a great option too – Palkia. The Spatial Pokemon has natural resistance to Fire, so if Reshiram is using Fire Fang and Overheat, it is the species of choice.

Elsewhere, Rampardos is a fantastic choice with its shockingly incredible attack stat and Rock-type moves. Finally, the usual Dragon-types of Dragonite, Garchomp and Salamence will also work well.

As this is Reshiram's first appearance in Pokemon Go there has been no mention of its shiny form. This will likely be included when it returns for a second time – typically in a few months from now.