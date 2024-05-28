Regidrago stans rejoice – Pokemon TCG Night Wanderer card is a dream come true

The Pokemon TCG Night Wanderer card reveals just keep on coming. Almost immediately after the Zorua and Zoroark reveals, a brand new trio of cards were shown off to the community that could have a huge impact on the competitive circuit.

The Haxorus evolution chain – consisting of Axew, Fraxure, and Haxorus – will feature in Night Wanderer, each with a unique set of Attacks and Abilities. The Fraxure Art Rare in particular is a standout piece, featuring a painterly aesthetic and slice-of-life scene with multiple Axews playing together in the background while Fraxure contemplates its life.

The art style caught a lot of player’s attention online. On X, one Pokemon TCG fan commented on the card, saying, “That’s a good boy”. Another chimed in with their thoughts on the artist for the regular Fraxure card, declaring, “Uninori is my new obsession.”

Article continues after ad

Others highlighted how this trio of cards could play perfectly alongside the popular Regidrago VSTAR deck that’s currently in rotation – with one joking, “Rise up, Regidrago enjoyers.”

Article continues after ad

Over on the PokeBeach forums – where translations for the cards can be found – other Pokemon TCG players were in agreement, highlighting exactly how these cards could work alongside Regidrago. One player confirmed, “That Haxorus is going straight into the Regidrago VSTAR deck.”

The Pokemon Company Axew (044/64), Fraxure (074/064), and Haxorus (046/64) Pokemon cards.

There isn’t much to note about the Axew card – it’s sturdy enough to survive a hit in the early game – but Fraxure and Haxorus have potential. Fraxure can block Items and Supporters, while also dealing a significant chunk of damage for minimal Energy.

Article continues after ad

Haxorus in particular stands out with the Ability Axe Down, which Knocks Out enemies with Special Energy attached. This could prove tricky for fans of the Legacy Energy ACE SPEC card. Alongside this, it has a nasty 230 damage Attack that only costs 2 Energy.

While these cards would require some set-up to get moving, they would slot into a deck like Regidrago VSTAR perfectly – adding to the deck by having no Weaknesses and high HP pools.

Article continues after ad

The main draw for the Regidrago VSTAR deck here is the Axe Down Ability, working as a beautiful counter for popular Regidrago VSTAR killers like Lugia VSTAR. Decks like Lugia VSTAR stack up damage quickly and place a lot of reliance on Special Energy cards, which creates a lot of risk when facing off against an Ability like Axe Down.

Article continues after ad

On top of this, Haxorus and Fraxure would add some Energy-efficient damage options for Regidrago VSTAR players, which is something that most variations of the deck are arguably lacking. Being able to deal 80 damage and 230 damage respectively for 2 Energy could be a game-changer and help Regidrago players to avoid getting backed into a corner.

Night Wanderer is looking like it’ll be a lot of fun when it comes out on June 7, 2024. To keep up to date with the latest Pokemon TCG releases, make sure to read our Shrouded Fable guide, too. This expansion set will come out after Night Wanderer and it’ll feature some of the same heavy-hitting cards.

Article continues after ad