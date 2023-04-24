Rare Trophy Pikachu Pokemon card sells for $300,000 at auction

A super rare PSA-graded Trophy Pikachu Pokemon card has sold for $300,000 at auction. At PSA 8, it is the highest-graded Trophy Pikachu in existence.

Although the Pokemon Card craze has begun to calm down throughout 2022 and 2023, some of the rarest cards ever printed by the iconic company are still going for massive amounts of money.

Most notably, YouTube star Logan Paul spent over five million dollars on his Pikachu Illustrator card – but the massive sales haven’t stopped there.

On April 21, 2023, Heritage Auctions sold a PSA-graded Trophy Pikachu from Japan for a massive price of $300,000.

Trophy Pikachu Pokemon Card sells for $300K

Back in 1997, Japan held their first ever Pokemon TCG tournament, and the top three finishers in their respective divisions were awarded Trophy Pikachu cards that noted where they placed in the tournament.

PSA says that The Pokemon Company printed less than 100 of these cards, and Heritage Auctions just sold one for $300,000.

With just four Trophy Pikachu cards graded by PSA, the PSA 8 sold by Heritage Auctions has the highest grade of them all.

The Trophy Pikachu card wasn’t the only sought-after thing Heritage has recently sold either, as some of their other recent high-dollar auctions include an uncut sheet of unlimited base set cards that sold for $250,000.

They also auctioned off a sealed box of 1st Edition Base Set cards that went for $237,500.

For more news about Pokemon cards and other parts of the franchise, head over to Dexerto and check out our coverage.