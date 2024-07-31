Rare Pokemon Go Pikachu dubbed “perfect” but good luck catching it

Yup, there is a whole heap of amazing and rare Pokemon waiting for Pokemon Go players. But even if you have been there since 2016, one player has shown off a rare Pikachu that would be almost impossible to find even for the most experienced players in the community.

In case you didn’t know, there are many Costume Pokemon in Go, which are fancy creatures wearing clothes.

Some are more rare than others, and the elusive Ph.D. Pikachu is one of the hardest to earn, though not quite as hard as spending years studying and getting a Ph.D.

This pint-sized professor can only be found when players enter—and win—100 PokeStop showcases, so most players can only dream of encountering this smart fella. But one player has done not just that, but they have found just about the most “perfect” Ph.D. Pikachu anyone could ever hope for.

Sharing their catch on X, the Pokemon Go player revealed a version of the rare Pikachu with perfect IVs, naming it a 4* Pokemon by Pokemon Go standards. When any player gets a Ph.D. Pikachu, the stats of the Pokemon are rolled at random, so to earn these stats on this rare Pokemon is wildly lucky.

Other Pokemon fans threw their support behind the catch in the comments, with one person commenting, “That’s crazy! Congrats,” while another added, “This is SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO awesome! Congratulations.”

A separate comment points out just how rare the Pokemon is, calling it “Perfect,” while a slightly more informal comment just adds, “Wooooow.”

While there is no guarantee of a Pokemon this rare, if you want to stay up to date with all things Go, be sure to check out our guide to every upcoming Pokemon Go event. Then, get your Poke Balls ready for popular events like Spotlight Hour and Community Day.

