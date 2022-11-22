Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Quick Balls are incredibly useful in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but where can you buy them? We’ve got all the answers you need right here.

There are loads of Poke Ball variations to discover in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, ranging from classic Great Balls and Ultra Balls through to rare Premier Balls and, of course, the elusive Master Ball.

But one of the best types you can get remains the Quick Ball. These boost your chance of capturing a wild Pokemon when thrown at the start of an encounter, so you might not even have to battle them at all.

You can’t purchase Quick Balls at the start of your adventure, though, so we’ve put together a short guide to show you how to unlock them and where to buy them.

How to get Quick Balls in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Before you can purchase Quick Balls from stores in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you’ll need to defeat six Gym Leaders. We’ve got a detailed Gym order guide that will help you tackle them in the optimal path.

You can also find Quick Balls by picking up sparkling Poke Balls on the ground when exploring, although the chances of this happening are very slim.

Where to buy Quick Balls in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Quick Balls can be purchased from any Poke Mart or Delibird Presents in any city once you’ve unlocked them. They cost ₽1,000 each and you can use money or LP Points to buy them.

Remember that Quick Balls are only worth using at the very beginning of a wild encounter, as they’ll lose their boosted catch rate once you’ve done anything else.

That’s everything you need to know about Quick Balls! Check out some of our other Scarlet & Violet guides below:

