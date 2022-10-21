Pumpkaboo sizes in Pokemon Go explained: Which one is best?

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

Pumpkaboo is one of the most interesting creatures you can encounter in Pokemon Go, with four different sizes available to catch. But which one is best? Let’s find out.

As the annual Halloween event rolls around once again, many Pokemon Go players will be encountering Pumpkaboo, which is a Ghost/Grass-type Pokemon that first appeared in the Kalos region.

Unlike most other Pokemon in the game, Pumpkaboo can be found in four different sizes – just like pumpkins in real life – ranging from Small to Large and even Super Size.

If you’re wondering whether Pumpkaboo sizes have any impact on its stats in Pokemon Go, or which one you should be hunting for, we’ve got all the information you need below.

Niantic

Pokemon Go Pumpkaboo sizes explained

Pumpkaboo can be found in four sizes in Pokemon Go: Small, Average, Large, and Super Size.

The main difference between Pumpkaboo sizes is their stat distribution. Smaller sizes have slightly higher Defense and Attack stats while larger sizes have significantly higher Stamina stats.

It’s also worth mentioning that Pumpkaboo’s size will affect the size of Gourgeist when evolved; for example, if you evolve a small Pumpkaboo, you’ll get a small Gourgeist, and so on.

Which Pumpkaboo size is best in Pokemon Go?

While there’s not that much difference between each Pumpkaboo size, it’s generally believed that Super Size Pumpkaboo is the best option.

This is mainly because Super Size Pumpkaboo has much higher Stamina with only a small sacrifice in Defense and Attack stats. It also has the highest max CP of all four sizes which is important in battle.

There might be some cases where an Average or Large Size Pumpkaboo will have the edge because of their slightly higher Attack stats, but the difference isn’t really that noticeable.

Niantic

How to get different Pumpkaboo sizes in Pokemon Go

There’s no way to influence which Pumpkaboo sizes you’ll encounter in Pokemon Go, but you will see a visual difference when you’re on the catching screen which can help you figure out what you’ve found.

As a general rule, smaller size Pumpkaboos are more common in the wild while larger size Pumpkaboos are more difficult to encounter. Using Incense and the Nearby feature can help you find more of them.

That’s everything you need to know about Pumpkaboo sizes! Check out our Gourgeist evolution guide and more Pokemon Go content below:

Spotlight Hour schedule | Current Raid Bosses | Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Sierra counters guide | How to catch Ditto | Shop: Items list, prices, box change