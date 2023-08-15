Prison guard arrested and fired after stealing Pokemon cards

A correctional officer was fired and placed in jail after he was caught stealing Pokemon cards from a Walmart.

With the popularity of lucrative Pokemon cards, fans have gone to great lengths to collect em all, but as one prison guard probably should have known, crime doesn’t pay.

There have been countless Pokemon-related crimes in the past few years and this latest incident has left the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office feeling utterly “embarrassed.”

According to reports, when Calhoun County Correctional Officer Josh Hardy completed his shift on August 12, he went to Walmart wearing his uniform inside out with the badge visible. He then began opening up multiple packages of Pokemon cards right there in the store.

Prison guard sent to jail for stealing Pokemon cards

Instead of paying for the Pokemon cards, Hardy was observed by loss prevention officers putting individual cards in his pockets.

After being confronted, Hardy fled on foot to a local restaurant where police found him, still with the cards in his possession.

The Pokemon Company A prison guard has been fired for stealing Pokemon cards.

Sheriff’s office says that Hardy was charged with theft and taken to the Oxford jail. It’s not clear what exact cards he when he was captured, but the police say he had $200 worth of cards on him.

In a news release, Sheriff Matthew Wade said he was “deeply embarrassed” and “infuriated” by Hardy’s actions.

“I am deeply embarrassed and infuriated by the actions of this one person that has brought dishonor to the others that were supposed to be his extended family,” he said. “This is not a reflection on the other correctional officers that are dedicated to the Sheriff’s Office and working with honor and respect.”

Amazingly, earlier this year, a firefighter was also arrested after stealing Pokemon cards from Walmart.

