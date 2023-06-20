Police use Pokemon cards to catch man accused of setting off multiple explosions

A man accused of setting off multiple explosive devices across a Maryland neighborhood has been captured after leaving Pokemon cards at the scene of the crime.

Who would have thought Pokemon cards would ever be the smoking gun in a case? Turns out, they were literally smoking and pointed investigators toward a suspect.

For several weeks, Illegally manufactured explosives rocked a neighborhood and police had no answers until one officer was able to connect the dots.

Article continues after ad

After police discovered a crater from one of the explosions, finding it was filled with Pokemon cards, an officer recalled earlier arresting a man days before who had a big stack of Pokemon cards on him.

Man arrested after leaving Pokemon cards at crime

According to Fox News, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team carried out a search of 34-year-old Jeremiah E. Burnette’s home and found more packages of Pokemon cards.

Police say that Burnette told investigators he was the one who had detonated the devices but did not give a reason why.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Pokemon cards actually helped solve a crime.

In another eerie coincidence, Aberdeen police also received a report from a man who had an argument with Burnette. The man claimed Burnette ended his conversation with “boom” and says he found a Pokemon card on his front steps just days later.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Burnette was arrested and charged with two counts of possessing a destructive device and two counts of using a destructive device.

Eventually, he was taken to the Harford County Detention Center and was subsequently released after he posted a $10,000 personal unsecured bond.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t even the first Pokemon-related crime this month. Earlier in June, police shut down an international smuggling ring where men would use Pokemon art cases to traffic cocaine.