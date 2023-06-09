Police bust operation using Pokemon art cases to traffic cocaine

A Team Rocket-sized operation using Pokemon art cases to traffic drugs has been shut down by the police.

Cocaine and Pokemon go about as well together as oil and water, but that didn’t stop drug traffickers from combining the two in a bizarre operation.

According to reports, it took a joint effort by the Bristol County State Police Drug Task Force and the US Postal Service to bust the operation.

In total, two New Bedford men were arrested after police delivered a package to an apartment using an undercover postal inspector.

Men arrested for using Pokemon art cases to traffic cocaine

After the undercover postal inspector dropped the package off, Darren Casado Ruiz grabbed it and ran down the street where he got into a Jeep Renegade where police were waiting.

Shortly after, police stopped the car and arrested its driver, 19-year-old Angel Rodriguez, along with the 20-year-old Ruiz.

Bristol County DA The men were trafficking cocaine in Pokemon art cases.

Once the cops have obtained a search warrant, they opened the package where they found two Pokemon art cases sealed with plastic. Inside of those were two kilograms of cocaine.

It turns out that five similar packages had been sent to that same apartment from Puerto Rico over the last two months.

“I’m very pleased that this investigation led to the seizure of a significant amount of cocaine. I would like to thank the various agencies for their cooperative effort, which resulted in these arrests,” District Attorney Quinn commended.

Amazingly, this isn’t the first time that drugs and Pokemon have gone hand-in-hand. Last year, police found Pokemon Go and KFC-themed drugs after a driver slammed into a cop car while attempting to flee and in 2023, a man was dealing drugs while outside playing Pokemon Go.