Police arrest 30-year-old man for stealing Pokemon cards in $5,000 burglary

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Racine, Wisconsin, after allegedly stealing up to $5,000 of items, including a PlayStation console and Pokemon cards.

The value of Pokemon cards is on the rise, year on year, making them highly elusive goods even to find in large supermarket chains.

Scalpers have been accused of ruining the Trading Card Game for collectors, with several viral videos showing adults sprinting to aisles at their local store to snag boxes of Pokemon cards.

On April 5, though, a story from the Journal Times revealed they are now the target of burglars.

Wisconsin man arrested: Stolen Pokemon cards & PlayStation charges

As reported, Willie E. Warfield was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, distribute, or manufacture marijuana, as well as a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Officers conducted a search of Warfield’s residence, on the 4000 block of Erie Street, where they found several items that were reported stolen, costing anywhere between $2,500 and $5,000.

Stolen items found in the apartment included a PlayStation console, Pokemon trading cards, a digital camera, a Rado women’s watch, as well as 20 bags of marijuana weighing 176.5 grams.

In addition, a rucksack containing 397.5 grams of marijuana, two bags weighing 31.1 grams, and Ziploc bags containing 3.5 grams was found on the premises.

The criminal complaint was pursued by an investigator following two incidents. The first report concerned a woman on December 3, 2021, who was alerted by a man spotted in her back garden. After he left in a vehicle, the registration details were handed in to the police.

On March 29, an investigator spotted Warfield entering the vehicle. After conducting a traffic stop, a baggie of marijuana weighing 11.7 grams was seized.

Following the search of Warfield’s apartment, and the discovery of several reported items, he was arrested.

Warfield was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on April 4, with a preliminary hearing to take place on April 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.