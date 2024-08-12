Pokemon’s Misty and Jessie voice actor Rachael Lillis dies aged 46

Rachael Lillis, the voice behind Jessie and Misty in the Pokemon anime, has died aged 46 from breast cancer.

In a statement on her Twitter account, Veronica Taylor, the voice of Ash for the first eight seasons, announced that Lillis had died on August 10, 2024.

“Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will forever be remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as Pokemon’s Misty and Jessie being the most beloved,” Taylor wrote.

“Rachael was so thankful for all the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled with cancer. It truly made a positive difference.”

Taylor continued her tribute in the post’s replies by saying Rachael had “unlimited kindness and compassion” and a “great sense of humor.”

“Like the shooting stars in the Perseids, Rachael was a magnificent wonder and truly special. She burned bright and vanished too soon. She will live on in our memories for eternity,” Taylor said.

In May 2024, Lillis revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer that had also spread to her spine. Following her announcement, Pokemon fans flooded her GoFundMe page with donations, reaching their financial goal in less than 24 hours.

“Funds donated for Rachael will go to any medical bills remaining, a memorial service for her, and causes in her name-specifically toward efforts to combat cancer,” Rachael’s sister Laurie wrote.

Lillis played many characters throughout her voice-acting career, including Jessie and Misty in the Pokemon anime. She also voiced Vulpix, Jigglypuff, Venonat, Goldeen, Torchic, and Beautifly.

Besides Pokemon, Lillis lent her voice to Headmistress Faragonda in Winx Club and Ryoko Miyazono in the English dub of Your Lie in April.