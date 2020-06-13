Pokemon YouTuber Leonhart loses it over rare vintage Mewtwo card pull

Pokemon YouTuber Lee 'Leonhart' Steinfeld was overwhelmed with excitement when he pulled a vintage Mewtwo card worth over $1,000. The popular Trading Card Game collector was floored over his latest find.

Leonhart is one of the top Pokemon channels on YouTube, as fans of the beloved Nintendo RPG tune in to see him open up vintage TCG packs. The personality has gone viral in the past, such as when he found a Charizard card worth up to $55k.

During his June 13 upload, the collector opened Neo Destiny sets that originally released in 2002. Much to his surprise, he ended up pulling a card which can be worth thousands of dollars depending on the grade.

Pokemon YouTuber pulls rare Mewtwo card

The YouTuber often opens up classic booster pack for his viewers, some them worth up to $200 or more as the classic cards sealed are becoming more and more rare. During his latest upload, Leonhart picked randomly from a Neo Destiny Set.

The Pokemon collector was opening up his very last pack, when the final card was none other than a Shining Mewtwo. The personality lost it and immediately screamed "Oh my goodness!" as his mouth hung open in complete shock.

Still reeling, the YouTube personality yelled out, "We did it! A Shining Mewtwo!? Are you kidding me!? With some ultimate last pack magic, a Shining Mewtwo has been pulled!"

(Topic starts at 20:55.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ua93XXLN5w

With vintage Pokemon cards, the value goes up substantially if they are graded by a company like PSA or Beckett, and many factors determine what the score will be on a scale from one to 10.

According to the personality, the centering on both the front and back of his Shining Mewtwo looks pristine. Meaning it could fetch an eye-popping amount of over $1,000.

Leonhart continues to be one of the strongest voices for Pokemon on YouTube, as viewers flock to relive their childhoods while watching him hunt down the rarest of TCG finds.

At the time of writing, he's amassed over 900 thousand subscribers to his channel. On his road to a million followers, the star continues to open classic card packs that most could only dream of obtaining.