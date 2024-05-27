Pokemon x Spirited Away crossover is utterly enchanting

The newest generation of Pokemon is packed full of interesting critters and characters – but sometimes, you just can’t beat a classic. The original 151 Pokemon all have a certain charm to them, especially fan-favorites who’ve played crucial roles in the anime or video games.

Psyduck in particular is a popular Pokemon, building up a cult following in recent years thanks to its loveable design and relatable levels of constant confusion. Misty’s Psyduck is still beloved by many fans to this day, as are the mildly annoying Psyducks on Route 210 in Diamond & Pearl.

Muk is another ‘mon that is popular in the community – although its odd design makes it a little more divisive than the psychic duck.

A Pokemon artist recently caused a commotion in the community by creating a cute crossover with Psyduck, Muk, and the iconic Studio Ghibli film, Spirited Away. The artist, @mikripkm, unveiled an utterly enchanting animation on their X page, showing a squad of Psyduck in the Spirited Away bathhouse.

The adorable animation went down immensely well with other Pokemon fans in the community, receiving plenty of support from viewers online. Plenty of viewers piled on the praise, hyping up the artist for their talent and noting how well they captured the aesthetic of both franchises.

One person replied to the post saying, “I love this, this is awesome.” Another excited viewer complimented the artist on their skills, saying, “Absolutely awesome as always!”

Some viewers suggested other Pokemon that would work well in a Spirited Away scene, with one person asking, “Sooo what’s No-Face… Spiritomb? Cofagrigus??” Another joked that “Watch Muk is cleaned and out comes an elderly Dragonair”, referencing an iconic scene from the movie.

One of the best things about being a Pokemon fan is the wide variety of talented artists in the community. Whether you’re interested in Fakemon and Regional variants, customized consoles, or even real-life Pokedexes, there’s bound to be an artist out there to suit your interests.