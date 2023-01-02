Pokemon x Build-a-Bear crossover finally reveals Sylveon plush online and in stores

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon x Build-a-Bear reveals the Eeveelution Sylveon as the newest addition to the growing collection of plush companions fans can purchase in stores or online.

Pokemon x Build-a-Bear has produced a number of adorable crossover companions in the past several years. From starters like Scorbunny, Pikachu, and Charmander to fan favorites like the Eeveelutions, there have been plenty for collectors to purchase.

Build-a-Bear plushes come in all shapes and sizes. They can also be decorated with capes, pajamas, robes, and hats. With the addition of Sylveon, all the Eeveelutions have now made their debut as Build-a-Bear collectibles.

However, those looking to pick up the Fairy-type Pokemon will want to know the difference between purchasing it online in the exclusive bundle or picking it up in stores. Both offer different options and come at different price points.

Game Freak / Nintendo Eevee can evolve into many different Pokemon that are found as Build-a-Bear plushes

How to buy the Sylveon Pokemon x Build-a-Bear plush

Fans can already purchase the Sylveon Build a bear online in an exclusive bundle. It can be found on the Build-a-Bear official store for $72 USD.

The bundle includes the following:

Sylveon Build-a-Bear plush

5-in-1 sound button

Sylveon Fairy-type cape

Sylveon Sleeper pajamas

These items must all be bought together as part of the exclusive online Pokemon bundle.

Will the Sylveon Build-a-Bear be in-store?

Fans looking for just the plush are in luck, as it will be coming to Build-a-Bear retail stores on January 5, 2023.

This will offer the ability to purchase just the items desired instead of the entire Pokemon bundle. It also offers BaB fans the chance to stuff the plush themselves and include a little heart and one of the many scents offered for in-store plushes if they are interested.