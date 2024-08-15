Pokemon Worlds 2024 holds a touching “full circle” Easter Egg

Pokemon World Championships 2024 is taking the contest back to the place where it all started, right down to the room where the first battles occurred.

Pokemon Tropical Mega Battle was the precursor to what is now the World Championships. It was a TCG-exclusive tournament held in Honolulu, Hawaii. The format that is used in the current global tournaments, where both the TCG and video games are contested, wasn’t created until 2009.

As LeonhartYT on Twitter/X discovered, Pokemon World Championships 2024 is taking place in Hawaii, in the same location as the Tropical Mega Battle. They discovered that it’s being held in the same convention room as used 25 years ago, bringing the events full circle.

“That’s pretty amazing. It must feel surreal being in that same room, even though it’s gone through intensive renovations,” one user commented, “They need some type of plaque or small statue of Pikachu or something commemorating the first event.”

Even The Pokemon Company’s official Twitter/X page commented, saying, “Truly a full circle moment!” But another user was distracted by the image itself, asking, “Wonder who has that poster?” referring to the awesome Exeggutor display in the back of the room.

Those who remember the original PokeMania boom will likely also remember the accusations that the series was a flash in the pan and that no one would care about Pokemon in a few years. While the series had some low years, it grew to become the biggest media franchise of all time.

The winners of the Tropical Mega Battle had no idea that they were making history that day, as their card game tournament would help establish one of the biggest competitive gaming events in existence. And now, the Pokemon World Championships is returning twenty years later, bringing the story right back around.

(If the memories are treasure enough, then they can sell some of the incredibly rare and valuable cards distributed at Tropical Mega Battle. Who says fandom doesn’t pay off?)