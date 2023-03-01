Pokemon warns Scarlet & Violet players to update to 1.2 patch before joining new Paradox Tera Raids

Pokemon has warned trainers to update their Scarlet & Violet games due to a glitch affecting the new Walking Wake and Iron Leaves’ Paradox Tera Raids.

It’s fair to say that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has had its fair share of hiccups since it was released back in November 2022.

Players have encountered a wide variety of issues, ranging from strange graphical glitches to Pokemon spawning in walls unable to be caught.

Now, a more serious bug has cropped up following the latest patch which makes the new Paradox Pokemon, Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, unobtainable.

The official Pokemon Twitter account in the US and Japan issued a warning to all players on February 28, 2023. The tweet acknowledged that “…an issue in patch v1.2.0 of #PokemonScarletViolet in which players catching a Pokémon Egg in the current Tera Raid event will prevent those players from catching Walking Wake or Iron Leaves.”

Article continues after ad

An additional tweet recommended that all players update their game to v1.2.0 before challenging the Tera Raid event to avoid the bug, as the glitch itself seems to be an issue with previous versions of the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It seems the glitch is a result of players using v1.1.0 and those using v1.2.0 attempting the Tera Raid event together. Due to the incompatible versions, catching either Walking Wake or Iron Leaves results in what is known as a ‘Bad Egg.’

Unfortunately for those players who’ve already caught this Bad Egg, they can no longer catch Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, as retrying the Tera Raid will not allow trainers to catch the Pokemon again. Trainers with this Bad Egg also cannot release it or trade it, meaning it’s stuck in their possession indefinitely.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, it seems there is no definitive fix for players who’ve obtained a Bad Egg, but The Pokemon Company has assured players that they are working on a fix for the issue.