Pokemon Unite update gives Slowbro a new Summer Holowear

Slowbro mains rejoice as the Water-type Pokemon from Pokemon Unite gets a brand-new Holowear in the game’s latest update.

One of Pokemon Unite’s four Defenders, Slowbro can be the anchor for just about any lineup in the game.

But, up until this point, the lovable pink creature had no way to strut his stuff in-game, outside of his normal appearance.

Now, in the game’s latest update that is set to go live on September 8, Slowbro finally gets a Holowear truly fitting of its oaf-like swagger.

New Slowbro Holowear

Slowbro’s new Holowear features the Pokemon rocking some shades, wearing a black shirt, and rocking what looks to be either a towel or a scarf, depending on what season you fancy September to fall into.

Fresh new look, Slowbro! Looks like your latest Holowear is just in time for… Fall? #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/atlNmwB4bx — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) September 8, 2021

Perhaps this skin is meant to mark the change in the season, a joke even the Pokemon Unite Twitter account poked at when unveiling the new skin.

Whatever it is that Slowbro is wearing, it is undoubtedly a fresh look for the Pokemon, and one that all Slowbro mains will be happy to see.

Who’s Next?

With the addition of Slowbro’s new skin, only these Pokemon do not currently have Holowear in Pokemon Unite:

Charizard

Gengar

Lucario

Alohan Ninetails

Wigglytuff

Crustle

Zeraora

Cramorant

Fans of the above Pokemon will be waiting on pins and needles to see who is next in line to get all dressed up. And, if the current skins have been any indicator, we should potentially be on the lookout for new seasonal-themed skins to debut in the Fall.

Whatever the case may be, players can look forward to this new Slowbro skin in the game’s latest update. This patch gives even more strength to Blissey, which should make for some interesting changes in the meta in the coming weeks.