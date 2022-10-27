Pokemon Unite update 1.7.1.9 patch notes: Zoroark, Mew nerf, Eldegross buff & more

The new Pokemon Unite update targets balancing the present meta, while providing essential nerfs to overbearing picks that have been dominating the game. Here is everything to know for Pokemon Unite update 1.7.1.9.
Each update in Pokemon Unite attempts to improve the game, be it through balance, new playable Pokemon or even new cosmetics. They also keep the game feeling fresh, allowing the preexisting player base to further enjoy their gameplay.
Understanding the Pokemon Unite patch notes helps players increase their win rates – which then allows them to climb the ranked ladder. Here are all the changes implemented in the October 27 update.
Pokemon Unite Zoroark releases in 1.7.1.9
The most recent update debuted Zororark, the new attacker in Pokemon Unite. It plays as a melee damage carry, with a rather similar play style to that of Zeraora. But unlike Zeraora, Zoroark has a previous evolution form in Pokemon Unite.
In other words, it starts off weaker, then gets stronger after evolving.
What’s changing in Pokemon Unite update 1.7.1.9?
The biggest changes are targeted towards picks that have been overbearing in the meta, while giving weaker picks a fighting chance.
Mew and Aegislash nerfed
The nerfs in this patch are rather substantial, helping mitigate some of the more broken picks in the game. In essence, Mew’s domination should be coming to an end after these nerfs. The Aegislash nerfs also decrease the the sword Pokemon’s overbearing damage.
Venusaur and Eldegoss buffed
These two Pokemon have definitely fallen out of prevalence in the past couple of months. Venusaur couldn’t deal enough damage and survive long enough to pull of its signature combos, and Eldegoss was displaced by the newer support Pokemon.
These buffs should help them keep up with their contemporaries.
Pokemon Unite patch notes update 1.7.1.9
Mr. Mime
Confusion
- damage decreased 2850 → 1544
Showtime!
- damage decreased 3370 → 617 per hit 3085 total
Gengar
Sp Attack
- 699 → 0660
Shadow Ball
- Range decreased
Dream Eater
- Range decreased
Hex
- Range decreased
Tsareena
Trop Kick
- Effect weakened
Absol
Attack
- Stat decreased 620 → 610
Sucker Punch
- Area of effect decreased
Aegislash
Shadow Sneak
- Cooldown increased 5 seconds → 6 seconds
- Damage decreased 1009 two hits 2018 total → 761 tweo hits 1522 total
Iron Defense
- Cooldown increased 6 seconds → 7 seconds
Sacred Sword
- Effect weakened
Mew
Solar Beam
- Damage decreased 1022 per hit 3066 total → 924 per hit 2772 total
- Effect weakened
Surf
- Damage decreased 2451 → 2249
Agility
- Effect weakened
Mystical Mirage
- Damage decreased 2806 → 2392
Trevenant
Wood Hammer
- Effect Strengthened
- Cooldown reduced 7 → 6 seconds
Venusaur
Base stats
- HP 6321 → 6500
- Defense 174 → 225
- Sp. Defense 137 → 170
Sludge Bomb
- Effects strengthened
Petal Dance
- Damage increased
- Cooldown decreased 9 seconds → 8 seconds
Verdant Anger
- Charge rate increased
Hoopa
Hyperspace hole
- Effect weakened
- Cooldown reduced 12 seconds → 10 seconds
Trick
- Cooldown reduced 9 seconds → 7.5 seconds
- Effect strengthened
Dodrio
Drill Peck
- Cooldown decreased 7.5 seconds → 6 seconds
Jump Kick
- Cooldown decreased 8 seconds → 7.5 seconds
Tri Attack
- Effect weakened – heal amount reduced
Eldegoss
Basic attack
- Increased movement speed effect on opposing Pokemon
Pollen Puff
- Cooldown decreased 6 seconds → 5 seconds
- HP Restoration increased
Cotton Guard
- Increased shield effect
Cotton Cloud Crash
- Charge rate increased
Crustle
Stealth Rock
- Cooldown decreased 6 seconds → 5 seconds
Rock Tomb
- Effect strengthened
Rubble Rouser
- Charge rate increased
Garchomp
Attack
- Stat increased 496 → 516\
Dragon Claw
- Damage increased 1581 → 800 first hit 958 second hit 1758 total
Clefable
Draining Kiss
- Cooldown decreased 7 seconds → 5 seconds
Follow Me
- Cooldown decreased 10 seconds → 7.5 seconds
- Effect strengthened – shield boosted
Greninja
Water Shuriken
- Damage increased 863 per hit 4315 total → 943 per hit 4715 total
Double Team
- Damage from doubles increased
Charizard
Seismic slam
- Bug fix
Slowbro
Slowbeam
- Bug fix