Pokemon Unite update 1.1.1.8 patch notes: Blissey balance changes, bug fixes

Pokemon Unite update v1.1.1.8 has arrived, and while it doesn’t add any new Pokemon, it’s still full of bug fixes.

Nintendo and TiMi Studio’s new free-to-play MOBA title Pokemon Unite has been out on Nintendo Switch for a little while, and it’ll be coming to mobile later this month.

The latest update, v1.1.1.8, has just landed, and while it lacks a new character like Blastoise, there are still some important balance tweaks.

With changes made to Blissey’s Safeguard abilities, anyone maining the healer Pokemon will want to be informed.

Pokemon Unite update 1.1.1.8 patch notes

As per the Pokemon Unite website, included in this update are:

Bug Fixes

Text Fixes

Shop Updates

If the app has not been updated on your device, you’ll need to restart the app to apply this update.

Changes are being made to some Pokémon stats and moves to adjust the balance of Unite Battles.

BLISSEY

The following stats have been increased:

Sp. Def

Safeguard:

Removes all status conditions from the user and the designated ally Pokémon and grants both Pokémon a shield. While these shields are active, the shielded Pokémon become immune to hindrances.

Cooldown reduced.

Area of effect increased.

Safeguard+: