Pokemon Unite players reveal which Pokemon they want added next

We asked Pokemon Unite players which Pokemon they’d love to see added to the TiMi Studios MOBA next. From Luxray to Hitmonchan, they shared some interesting answers.

At the time of writing, the 5v5 MOBA has 21 playable characters in five different roles. With Blastoise coming next and rumors of Sylveon and Blissey on the way, excitement for more fighters is higher than ever.

Over on our dedicated Pokemon Twitter, we asked which ‘mon and their roles Unite players want to see make their way to the game – and they didn’t disappoint! Here’s what they said.

If you could add one Pokemon to #PokemonUnite, who would it be and what role would it have? pic.twitter.com/p8nQz3eKY7 — Pokémon News (@TrainerINTEL) August 12, 2021

Pokemon Unite players’ character wishlist

Coming in hot, the first popular suggestion was Gen VII starter evolution, Primarina, as an Attacker. This seems like a natural fit due to the Water/Fairy-type’s ability to shoot water with Hydro Pump, making it the perfect ranged fighter.

Advertisement

Another player suggested the Sun & Moon ‘mon as a Supporter which would also work well because of its ranged moves. Imagine being able to blast heals across the map to injured teammates? We need it ASAP.

Primarina and I think the role should have could be Ranged Attacker!! pic.twitter.com/hJb664NdPa — Mythical Dewott (@NasirWi39655938) August 12, 2021

Another popular response was Luxray as a Speedster. This makes total sense as the Gen IV ‘mon is fast, using Electric-type moves to shock and stun opponents which obviously translates well to Unite’s MOBA-style gameplay.

Luxray, Speedster 🥺 — Teeds 😎 Pokemon Unite Videos (@SuperTeeds) August 12, 2021

Perhaps the most suitable pick of all was Tyrogue, with the Gen II Baby Pokemon evolving into either Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, or Hitmontop depending on your kills, deaths, and overall score.

Advertisement

Read More: Pokemon Unite Held Item tier list

This idea is something we could see actually happening in Unite as it seems too fitting to pass up and would no doubt be a character that players would drop their Aeos Coins on in a heartbeat. Evolutions decided by how you’re faring in a match? Yes, please.

Tyrogue that evolves at 3 minutes. Hitmonlee if you have more kills than deaths. Hitmonchan if you have more deaths than kills and hitmontop If those scores are equal — Bowl of Spaghetti (@voltagex94) August 12, 2021

For more Pokemon Unite content, including leaks, polls, memes, and more, make sure you’re following us on Twitter at @TrainerINTEL so you don’t miss out on the fun!

For more tips and tricks on becoming the ultimate Pokemon Unite player, check out our guides below:

All-Rounders: How to play | Attackers guide | How to play Defenders | Supporters guide | How to play Speedsters | Unlocking Zeraora | Held Items & what they do | All Legendary Pokemon in Unite | All maps & battle arenas | Holowear tickets | Obtaining Fashion tickets