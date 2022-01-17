Pokemon Unite Melody Collection event: Everything you need to know

Pokemon Unite is ringing in the new year with the Melody Collection Event and here’s everything you need to know to start farming Musical notes in exchange for Aeos Coins, Item Enhancers, and much more.

After successful holiday events in 2021, TiMi Studios are expanding Unite’s in-game offerings with new ways to collect items.

The Melody Collection will give players a near-limitless way of getting Aeos Tickets and Coins by exchanging them for drops tied to the event.

Now that the Illumination Challenge event is over, Unite players now have a whole new set of missions to grind in order to maximize their haul of in-game goodies.

When does Pokemon Unite Melody Collection Event start?

Pokemon Unite’s Melody Collection Event started on January 17, 2022. People can start to collect Melody and Musical Notes by queuing up in the game.

End date

The Melody Collection Event ends about two weeks after it launched on February 3 so players will want to earn and exchange all of their event currencies by then.

How to get Musical Notes?

For people who want to get the most out of the Melody Collection, you’ll have to complete event tasks to start raking in the most Musical Notes.

You can get a head start by scoring easy rewards from the Special Gift and Daily Collection Missions by simply logging into Unite or scoring points in a match.

Musical Notes can be exchanged for Item Enhancers, Aeos Tickets/Coins, and you can even trade in 100 of them for 1 Melody.

How to get Melody?

For players that score a ton of Musical Notes, you can exchange them to get the titular Collection event currency: Melody.

This serves as a bundle of Musical Notes. For every hundred notes, you can make 1 Melody and vice-versa.

There are about 16 full days in the event, and if players log in for a total of 10 days, they can collect up to four (4) Melody for free. Having a few Melody on hand is the secret to unlocking the big-ticket exchanges.

Advertisement

For example, having one Melody and 200 Musical notes can get you 800 Aeos Coins or 80 Item Enhancers.

All Melody Collection event possible exchanges

TiMi will only let Pokemon Unite players cash in on the big exchanges once, with others capped at five or 14. But for the most part, trainers will have something to trade in Musical Notes and Melodies throughout the entire event.

Here’s a complete look at the Pokemon Unite Melody Collection Event exchanges:

Exchange Reward 200 Musical Notes 1 Melody 800 Aeos Coins (Limit: 1) 200 Musical Notes 1 Melody 80 Item Enhancers (Limit: 1) 100 Musical Notes 1 Melody 3-Day Limited License: Cramorant (Limit: 1) 100 Musical Notes 1 Melody 3-Day Limited License: Mr. Mime (Limit: 1) 50 Musical Notes 50 Aeos Tickets (Limit: 14) 30 Musical Notes 5 Item Enhancers (Limit: 5) 100 Musical Notes 1 Melody (Limit: 999) 3 Aeos Coins 10 Musical Notes (Limit: 999) 3 Aeos Tickets 10 Musical Notes (Limit: 999)

That’s our complete look into the Pokemon Unite Melody Collection Event with everything you can earn until it ends on February 3.